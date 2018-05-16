

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Wednesday that Prime members will get an additional 10% off of Whole Foods Market sale items starting today. The savings are currently available in all stores across Florida and will expand to all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide starting this summer.



Exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market join the unparalleled combination of benefits for Prime members in the U.S., including unlimited fast, free shipping and great entertainment. Prime members will receive these exclusive deals and savings by scanning their Whole Foods Market app at checkout.



Among the items on sale in Florida from May 16 through May 22 are Kind brand granola, organic strawberries and sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut steaks.



