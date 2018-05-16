ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (Nasdaq: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, released its latest quarterly report today.

During the quarter Clavister has continued to deliver on the planned and communicated investment in sales, marketing and IT development capacity in order to build a future, international important actor within the cyber security market.

Q1 2018:

Revenues reached 22.8 (20.6) MSEK

Gross profit reached 17.4 (16.6) MSEK

Gross margin reached 76 (81)%, due to a changed revenue mix

EBIT amounted to -27.0 (-18.3) MSEK, driven by the ongoing investments in the sales- and delivery capacity

Result after financial items for the period amounted to -36.3 (-19.4) MSEK, an increased financial item cost is explained by the loans from Tagehus and the European Investment Bank, in combination with the effects from a weakened Swedish Krona vs. the Euro

Cash by the end of the period was 93.8 (59.3) MSEK. In addition, Clavister has own shares at a value of 6.2 MSEK at the end of the quarter, which-together with cash and cash equivalents--yielded a total of 100.0 MSEK

Earnings per share amounted to -1,54 (-0,66) SEK

Clavister's CEO, John Vestberg and Clavister's CFO, Håkan Mattisson, will present the quarterly report on Wednesday, May 16 at 10:45 a.m.

The presentation will be found at: https://www.redeye.se/live/clavister-q1-2018

Questions can be submitted through the question template on the webpage or via e-mail: questions@redeye.se

The presentation can be found at Clavister's page at Redeye Universe afterwards https://www.redeye.se/company/clavister-holding

For further information, please contact:

CFO

Håkan Mattisson

+46(0)660-29 92 00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-q1-2018--continued-growth-and-investments-according-to-plan,c2521625

The following files are available for download: