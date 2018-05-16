The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Statoil ASA (Statoil) held on May 15, 2018 approved the change of the company name to Equinor ASA. As a consequence of the name change, Statoil will change its stock exchange ticker to EQNR with an effect from the start of trading on May 16, 2018. Long name and symbol for warrants with Statoil as underlying instrument will therefore be changed with an effect from the start of trading on today May 16, 2018. Please see attached document for instrument identifiers. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=679450