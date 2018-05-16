

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public transport operator National Express Group Plc. (NEX.L) reported Wednesday that its four-month Group profit before tax recorded double digit growth year-on-year with improved profit margin. Group revenue from continuing operations increased 1.7% on a reported basis and 6.2% on a constant currency basis.



In its trading update for the period from January 1 to April 30, the company said it has maintained the strong momentum from the end of 2017, with positive results across all divisions.



The revenue and profit performances have benefited from both organic growth and the bolt-on acquisitions made last year.



North America had a strong start to the year with revenue up 9% in constant currency. ALSA delivered a strong increase in revenue of 6.3% in constant currency.



Both UK operations have maintained their good momentum from the end of 2017, with revenue up 1.4% on a continuing basis. Coach business revenues went up 2.3% in the period despite lapping a very strong period in 2017.



UK bus business revenue grew 0.7% in the period. Commercial revenue continues its positive trend, up 0.8%.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains on target to deliver its revenue, profit, free cash flow and leverage targets for the year.



