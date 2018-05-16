

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN), a provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive market, reported that its consolidated net income for the first quarter rose 19.1 percent to 43.6 million euros from 36.6 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share rose to 1.34 euros from 1.11 euros last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the quarter rose 12.7 percent to 63.0 million euros from 55.9 million euros in the prior-year quarter, lifting the EBIT margin to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent.



Reported EBIT included 4 million euros due to earlier revenue recognition as a result of applying the IFRS 15 accounting standard, compared to 3 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted EBIT for the quarter rose 17.9 percent from last year to 64.5 million euros.



Sales for the quarter rose 8.6 percent to 1.33 billion euros from 1.22 billion euros in the previous-year quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Leoni still expects to generate group-level sales of at least 5 billion euros and EBIT between 215 million euros and 235 million euros.



