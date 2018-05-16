

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation held steady in April, as previously estimated, final data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in April, the same rate of increase as seen in March and in line with the estimate released on April 30.



On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index remained unchanged in April, after rising 0.4 percent in March. The provisional estimate was confirmed.



Energy prices gained 1.3 percent on year in April. Excluding energy, inflation was 1.6 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, the HICP, increased 1.4 percent annually, as estimated, slightly slower than the 1.5 percent rise in March. On a monthly basis, the index fell 0.1 percent as estimated.



