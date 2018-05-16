Equinor ASA: Ex dividend

From 16 May 2018, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: STO) at Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in Equinor listed at New York Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend USD 0.23. Record date at New York Stock Exchange is 17 May 2018 and 18 May at Oslo Børs.

