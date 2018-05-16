

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased in April, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



On a monthly basis, house prices climbed 58 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. It fell in 10 cities and remained flat in 2 cities.



The highest rise in house prices were noted in Haikou and Sanya, by 1.9 percent and the steepest decline was seen in Anqing, by 0.3 percent.



Compared with the same month of 2017, house prices grew in 59 cities out of the 70 cities in April, while it decreased in 10 cities.



