

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal year 2018 profit before taxation increased 5 percent to 413 million pounds from prior year's 395 million pounds.



Attributable profit grew to 294 million pounds from 287 million pounds last year. Earnings per share improved to 68.4 pence from 64.9 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 471 million pounds, compared to 462 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 82.1 pence, compared to 77.4 pence last year.



Revenue, meanwhile, dropped 1 percent to 2.73 billion pounds from 2.77 billion pounds last year. Revenue excluding Beauty wholesale grew 2 percent to 2.66 billion pounds.



Retail comparable store sales increased 3 percent, compared to a 1 percent rise last year.



Further, the company announced that full year dividend per share increased 6% to 41.3 pence, in line with progressive dividend policy.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect broadly stable revenue and operating profit margin at CER in FY 2019 and FY 2020.



The company said its trading is in line with guidance, and its on track to deliver cumulative cost savings of 100 million pounds.



Burberry further announced new share buyback of 150 million pounds.



Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In a year of transition, we are pleased with our performance as we began to execute our strategy. While the task of transforming Burberry is still before us, the first steps we implemented to re-energise our brand are showing promising early signs.'



