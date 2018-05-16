

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil Plc (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) Wednesday said its first-quarter production average is 74.0 kboe per day. The reduction from the prior corresponding period reflects the sale of Wytch Farm, a planned shutdown at the Huntington field and natural decline across the portfolio.



The company further said it is on track to meet full-year guidance of 80-85 Kboe per day and operating cost per barrel maintained at $17-$18. Guidance for 2018 full year development, exploration and abandonment spend remain unchanged at $380 million.



The company looks forward to significant debt reduction in the second half of 2018.



