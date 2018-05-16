

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Software product group Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) Wednesday said it expects first-half revenues to be better than the management guidance of minus 9% to minus 12% on a constant currency basis, compared to the proforma six months ended 30 April 2017.



However, this performance includes an unusually large licence deal of approximately $40 million, which closed earlier than expected. Excluding this deal, the Group's underlying revenue was towards the better end of the guidance range.



In its pre-close statement for the six months ended April 30, the company reiterated the constant currency revenue guidance for the twelve months ending October 31 of minus 6% to minus 9% compared to the proforma 12 months ending 31 October 2017.



In addition, the company reiterated that, at the midpoint of the revenue guidance range, it expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage of approximately 37% in the year.



Stephen Murdoch, CEO, Micro Focus, said, 'The Micro Focus team is making encouraging progress on improving both the discipline and speed of execution within the business, whilst also sharpening the focus on our primary purpose - delivering great software products to meet the needs of our customers. This customer centred innovation lies at the heart of our strategy and business model to deliver sustainable shareholder returns.'



Micro Focus will issue its interim results for the six months on July 11.



