

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's Plc. (MARS.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders for 26 weeks ended 31 March 2018 was 12.8 million pounds, compared to net income of 30.1 million pounds in the prior year. The Loss per share was 2.0 pence per share, compared to earnings per share of 5.2 pence in the prior year.



Underlying operating profit was 74.3 million pounds, up 4.6% from the prior year.



Underlying profit before tax rose 7.7% to 36.3 million pounds from the prior year, principally reflecting the strong Brewing and Taverns performance, including CWBB. Basic underlying earnings per share for the period of 4.8 pence per share were in line with last year, reflecting the strong growth in profit before tax and the equity placing undertaken to finance the CWBB acquisition.



On a statutory basis, the loss before tax was 13.4 million pounds, compared to profit 36.7 million pounds last year, principally reflecting accounting adjustments relating to the estate valuation and changes in the fair value of interest rate swaps, both of which are non-cash items.



Revenue for the period grew to 529 million pounds from 451.5 million pounds in the previous year.



The company expects to deliver growth in both revenue and underlying profit before tax in 2018 despite the impact of weather on our first-half results. Our drinks-led businesses are in growth and the forthcoming World Cup presents a further opportunity. In Destination, it anticipates an improvement in like-for-like sales trends over the second half-year against softer comparatives.



The company proposed to maintain the interim dividend at 2.7 pence per share reflecting underlying earnings per share in line with last year.



As announced previously our Chairman, Roger Devlin, will step down from the Board at the end of May. A search process to find his successor is underway, and in the meantime Carolyn Bradley, Senior Independent Director, will be appointed Interim Chair from 1 June 2018.



The company said it is in the process of combining the Taverns and Leased operational teams so that area managers will now manage a range of tenancy, lease and franchise-style agreements. This is intended to create even more flexibility in choice of operating models, and it will merge the two segments for reporting purposes in the 2018 full-year results.



