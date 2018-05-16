SGS, a global leader in inspection, testing, verification and certification, chose REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable and clean rental solar power for businesses and communities, to implement its first renewable energy project in Ghana.

Mark Davidson, SGS (right) and Dr. Alexander Harpe, Redavia signing contract (Photo: Business Wire)

SGS Sustainability Strategy is built around four pillars Professional Excellence, People, Environment and Community supported by Group wide policies, global programs and local initiatives. Their Environmental pillar focuses on decreasing emissions and maintaining SGS as a carbon neutral company, so it was a logical choice to turn to solar to complement their existing grid connection taking another step towards achieving the RE100 commitment, which means 100% of electricity from renewable sources.

REDAVIA will deploy a solar farm at SGS's inspection and testing facilities in Tema, Ghana's main harbor. With its experience in all key economic sectors in sub-Saharan Africa, REDAVIA was the obvious choice for a multinational organization like SGS, enabling them to combine the cost-conscious approach of a successful business with reliable electricity and their CSR practice.

"We are taking our Corporate Social Responsibility very seriously, in Ghana and across our global organization," said Mark Davidson, Managing Director, Ghana, Liberia Sierra Leone at SGS. "REDAVIA enables us to take a big step forward towards closing in on our environmental goal of decreasing CO 2 emissions, while at the same time allowing us to save on our electricity bills."

Erwin Spolders, CEO founder of REDAVIA, stated, "We are delighted that a market leader like SGS values the benefits of rental solar power and has therefore chosen REDAVIA. A company that understands the triangle of carbon footprint reduction, cost control and reliability can truly make a difference."

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world. www.sgs.com www.sgs-ghana.com

About REDAVIA

REDAVIA offers rental solar power for businesses and communities. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale and redeploy. Businesses and communities benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment or technical skills. www.redaviasolar.com

