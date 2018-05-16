

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper company Mondi Plc. (MNDI.L) reported that its first-quarter underlying operating profit was 295 million euros, up 15 percent from a restated 256 million euros in the same period last year.



The company noted that higher average selling prices and profit improvement initiatives across the Group more than offset higher operating costs, the impact of maintenance shuts and negative currency effects.



Like-for-like sales volumes were stable on the comparable prior year period, with growth in Packaging Paper offset by lower volumes in Uncoated Fine Paper due to the extended maintenance shut at Richards Bay in South Africa.



The company said that its reviewed results for the half-year ending 30 June 2018 will be published on August 3.



As previously disclosed, a prolonged maintenance shut at Mondi's Richards Bay mill took place during the first quarter. The estimated impact on operating profit of maintenance shuts completed during the period was around 35 million euros, compared to 10 million euros in 2017.



Based on prevailing market prices, Mondi now estimates that the impact of maintenance shuts on operating profit for 2018 will be around 115 million euros, compared to 95 million euros last year. The estimate is slightly above the company's previous estimate, of which around half will be incurred in the first half of the year.



Looking ahead, Mondi said its outlook for the business remains positive. The company noted that it continues to experience a strong pricing environment in a number of its key product segments, supported by good demand growth. However, it continues to see inflationary cost pressures across the Group and currencies are currently a headwind.



