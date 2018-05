LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media speculation, Paddy Power Betfair plc confirmed it is in discussions, regarding a potential combination of the Group's US business and FanDuel to create a combined business to target the prospective US sports betting market.



Paddy Power said that discussions are ongoing and there is no certainty as to whether agreement will be reached, or as to the terms or timing of any transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX