

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) said that it has launched and priced an SEC-registered $2 billion bond transaction on Tuesday.



The four-tranche bond transaction consists of $500 million floating rate notes due May 2020; $500 million 3.000% notes due May 2020; $500 million 3.500% notes due September 2023; and $500 million 3.875% notes due May 2028.



Diageo Capital plc is the issuer of the bonds, with payment of principal and interest fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Diageo plc.



Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and UBS Investment Bank were joint active book-running managers.



Diageo said it will use proceeds from this issuance for general corporate purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX