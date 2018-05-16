Carillion collapsed as a result of "recklessness, hubris and greed" among directors who put their own financial rewards ahead of all other concerns, according to an excoriating report into the firm's demise that spreads the blame between board members, the government, accountants and regulators. The company, which managed huge construction projects and provided government services ranging from school meals to prison maintenance and NHS cleaning, slumped into insolvency in January. More than ...

