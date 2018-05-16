Paddy Power Betfair confirmed it is in talks over a potential merger of its US business and US-based FanDuel to target the US sports betting market. On Monday, the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, a federal law that prevented states from allowing gambling on sports. Some $150bn is wagered annually across the US already, the American Gambling Association has estimated, representing around $30bn of revenue. Paddy Power said discussions are ongoing and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...