Paper products maker Mondi said it expected first quarter underlying operating profit to be 15% higher year on year at 295m and 6% up on the fourth quarter of 2017. Higher average selling prices and profit improvement initiatives across the group more than offset higher operating costs, the impact of maintenance shuts and negative currency effects. Mondi said a prolonged maintenance shut at its Richards Bay mill in South Africa during the quarter would hit full year operating profit by about ...

