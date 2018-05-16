The pumps of the E-Line are designed for special requirements due to extreme applications and hazardous fluids that can not be covered with the V-Line. The manufacturer develops these canned motor pumps according to the requirements defined by the customer. One example is the E-Line multistage canned motor pump TCAMF 90/3 in submersible pump design. Weighing more than 8,000 kg, the pump and was developed and manufactured for Linde Group and is expected to be used in a natural gas processing plant in eastern Russia ...

