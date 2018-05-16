

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth eased for the third straight month in March to the weakest level in nine months, preliminary figures from the Turkstat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 7.6 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 10.1 percent spike in February. The measure has been rising since October 2016.



Moreover, this was the slowest rate of growth since June last year, when production had risen 6.7 percent.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production surged 10.7 percent annually in March and manufacturing output advanced by 7.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production edged up 0.2 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.2 percent.



