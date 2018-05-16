

Acron Sets Up a Company in Brazil



Acron Group, one of the leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producers in Russia and worldwide, has set up a subsidiary Acron Brasil Ltda. in Sãn Paulo, Brazil, to deeper penetrate the market, provide comprehensive service to customers in Brazil and promote sales of its own and third-party products.



Dmitry Khabrat, Acron's Vice President Overseas, commented:



'Latin America is the largest sales market for our products. Total mineral fertiliser sales to Latin American countries in 2017 alone exceeded 1.3 million tonnes. Brazil is the key outlet for ammonium nitrate and NPK produced by Acron. The Group has broad interests and long-standing reliable partners in this country. Opening a company in Brazil is another step towards stronger positions on this stably growing fertiliser market. We intend to pursue a strategy for increasing and diversifying sales to all key countries in Latin America'.



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a wholly owned transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron's subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licenses for 13 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.



In 2017, the Group sold 7.3 million tonnes of various products to 65 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2017, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 94,342 million (USD 1,617 million) and net profit of RUB 14,260 million (USD 244 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs approximately 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



