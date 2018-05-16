TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that TiVo has entered into a multi-year (IP) license agreement covering the consumer electronics brands of the Fnac Darty Group, the European retailer of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances.

The new multi-region European intellectual property license enables Fnac Darty to enhance its own branded set-top box (STB) and TV products with patented TiVo innovations.

"TiVo's engagement with Fnac Darty demonstrates our leadership in delivering the ultimate entertainment experience to consumers across Europe," said Arvin Patel, executive vice president and chief IP officer, Rovi Corporation, a TiVo company. "It is testament to our broad patent portfolios and innovations that are increasingly important to advanced search and discovery in the consumer electronics market. We're pleased to help Fnac Darty expand its offerings and grow its customer base with our innovations."

The IP deal will enable Fnac Darty to implement TiVo technologies in Europe.

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies for the media and entertainment industry. TiVo's innovative solutions touch practically every aspect of consumers' day-to-day interaction with their entertainment, enabling businesses to build customized, next-generation digital entertainment solutions for users around the globe.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in eleven countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances. The group counts 26 000 employees and, as of December 2017, has a multi-format network of 728 stores, including 502 in France. Fnac Darty is France's second e-commerce player in terms of traffic (near 20 million aggregated unique visitors per month) with its two retail websites, fnac.com and darty.com. A standard-setting omni-channel retailer, Fnac Darty posted pro forma revenues of €7.4 billion in 2017.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionse how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world's leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivo or @tivoforbusiness.

TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide.

