Cvent's market-leading capabilities together with Europe's dominating MICE market share and increasing adoption in event technology are driving the company's growth

Cvent. Inc., a global leader in cloud-based meetings, events, hospitality and travel technology, today announced plans to open their first location in Germany. It will be their third European office. The new location will support increased demand in the region as well as provide localised support for current Cvent customers including: Adidas, SCHOTT AG, PROSKE Group, MERCK KG auf Aktian, Travel Industry Club, and Lufthansa City Center International. The announcement highlights Cvent's ongoing expansion in the European marketplace.

"Europe has been dominating the MICE industry with a 42% market share* and the UK and Germany are the biggest source markets for that group business. Through our Cvent Supplier Network, we have seen a 23% increase in request for proposal (RFP) volume year over year in the EMEA region that clearly reflects the strong European MICE market," said David Chalmers, Senior Marketing Director, Cvent Europe. "There has been tremendous growth in demand for meetings and events technology, especially in Germany where 31%* of business trips can be attributed to meetings and events, and digitisation is key to industry growth. Our customers in the region realise they need to harness the power of technology to demonstrate return on investment for their events, as well as capitalise on new business opportunities and leads."

What Customers Are Saying:

"The biggest advantage of using Cvent's solutions is that they really enable us to relieve our quite small team and redefine our main focus in the event planning process," said David Willmes of SCHOTT AG. "Administrative tasks can be completed in much less time or even fully automated with Cvent's software."

"When I first discovered it [the Cvent Platform], it was a revelation to me. When you go from doing things manually to have a system like that in place, it really is the difference between night and day," said Sarah Byrne, Director of Mosaic Events.

Earlier this year, Cvent unveiled their new European headquarters based in Paddington, London. Cvent's previous office, located in central London, did not have the capacity to accommodate Cvent's growth and expansion in the region.

"This is a very exciting time for the company. We are rapidly expanding our customer base in the UK and across Europe," said Cvent Founder and CEO Reggie Aggarwal. "Adding a third European location in Germany ensures we have the right people on the ground to provide local support and to respond to our customers' needs and heightens our ability to provide best-in-class service."

The announcement comes after recent news regarding the company's strongest year yet which saw the addition of thousands of new customers signed internationally. Across the globe, more than 3,000 employees now work for the company and Cvent expects to hire 1,000 more people by the end of 2018 to help fuel future growth. To support the increased headcount, Cvent will add more than 140,000 square feet of office space worldwide. Cvent also plans to open an office in Dubai later this year in order meet demand in the Middle East and Africa for its event and hospitality cloud platforms.

*Allied Market Research, Jan 2018

*Meeting and Event Barometer, 2017/2018

www.cvent.co.uk

Notes to Editor

About Cvent

Cvent, Inc. is a leading cloud-based enterprise event management company with more than 25,000 customers, 300,000 users, and 3,000 employees worldwide. Cvent offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. Cvent provides hoteliers with an integrated platform, enabling properties to increase group business demand through targeted advertising and improve conversion through proprietary demand management and business intelligence solutions. Cvent solutions optimise the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com/UK or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005229/en/

Contacts:

For Cvent, Inc.

Sam Pepper

sam.pepper@spotlightcoms.com

or

Sharon Coleshill, +44 (0) 208 334 4005

sharon.coleshill@spotlightcoms.com