Burberry presented a smart first set of full year results under new chief executive Marco Gobbetti, pinning on a £150m buyback buttonhole as well as outstripping City forecasts despite a slight wrinkle in revenues. The top line was down 1% to £2.7bn in the 12 months to 31 March, with like-for-like store sales up 3% after a slight slowdown to 2% in the second half. Adjusted operating profits of £467m were up 2% on the previous year, or 5% at constant exchange rates, and ahead of the £453m ...

