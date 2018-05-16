Transport operator National Express reported 6.2% growth in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, with its North American business the standout performer. On a reported basis, group revenue in the period from 1 January to 30 April was up 1.7%. North America put in the strongest performance, with revenue there up 9% at constant currency thanks to recent acquisitions and "robust" underlying trading, despite the impact of school closures after a period of heavy snow. Meanwhile, the UK business saw ...

