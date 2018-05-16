Software group Micro Focus International updated the market on its trading performance for the six months ended 30 April on Wednesday, saying it expected to report revenues better than the management guidance of -9% to -12% on a constant currency basis, compared to the proforma six months ended 30 April 2017. The FTSE 100 firm did caution that those figures included an "unusually large" licence deal of approximately $40m, which closed earlier than expected Excluding that deal, the group's ...

