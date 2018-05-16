Food and beverage outlets operator SSP posted a jump in first-half profit and revenue on Wednesday as it reaped the benefits of growing air passenger numbers, new contract openings across the world and its ongoing programme of operational improvements. In the six months to the end of March, underlying pre-tax profit rose 40.3% to £48.7m on revenue of £1.18bn, up 9.8%. Like-for-like sales grew 2.8%, which was a slight slowdown from 2.9% in the same period a year ago. SSP said LFL sales in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...