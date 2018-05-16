North net connect AB has changed company name to Netmore Group AB. The shares and the equity right will be traded under its new company name and short name from May 17, 2018. New company name: Netmore Group AB -------------------------------------- New short name: NETM B -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009921976 -------------------------------------- New short name: NETM TO1 B -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0009948011 -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please contact Bo Pettersson, 070 719 31 14.