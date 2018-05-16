Stratis Makes Smart Contracts on Blockchain Easy for Developers and Enterprise via C# and .NET Simplicity

LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratis, the company making blockchain easy, today announces their Stratis Smart Contracts in C# alpha release.

Stratis Smart Contracts in C# is designed to be the most inclusive and easiest-to-learn platform for developers, businesses and other organizations.

Smart contracts are self-executing contracts capable of storing and distributing funds, cutting out any third parties, i.e. bankers, escrow services or stockbrokers. Terms between buyers and sellers are directly and securely written into lines of executable code. Through these pre-defined terms, the code and any agreements therein will then be governed across a distributed, decentralized and immutable blockchain network.

Stratis has engineered the first smart contracts platform built entirely from the ground up in native C# on the .NET framework, the most popular enterprise programming language on the most widely-used enterprise framework. This makes Stratis smart contracts easier to integrate into existing enterprise architectures by removing any barriers presented by new, proprietary computing languages. Additionally, Stratis will soon provide support for the functional programming language F#, particularly popular in the finance sector.





The current and potential uses of smart contracts are wide, including (but not limited to) auctions and peer-to-peer lending to investment funds, insurance settlements, real estate transactions, domain name registries, copyrights, and digital property ownership.





"We believe smart contracts are one of the backbones of blockchain as a transparent, decentralized marketplace, and that the more inviting you can be to get people to join that marketplace, the faster blockchain will be adopted," says Stratis CEO Chris Trew. "Our foundation in C# and .NET programming broadens the world of smart contracts immediately, and we look forward to seeing what people do with it."

Several other blockchain companies have launched smart contract offerings, but required development in an entirely different programming language or a new digital ecosystem with new languages, decompilers and integrated development environments (IDEs). Stratis Smart Contracts in C# builds upon an established and popularized framework, language and ecosystem. Therefore, it is more readily poised for wider adoption as a smart contract standard.

"Stratis believes blockchain will change the world, and we are creating products that make this new world as inclusive and welcoming as possible," Trew says. "Stratis Smart Contracts in C# is designed to welcome developers."



Stratis Smart Contracts in C# has been made available for download on Github here: https://github.com/stratisproject/StratisBitcoinFullNode/tree/sc-alpha

The Stratis Smart Contracts in C# release comes a week after Stratis's production-ready ICO Platform and marks another essential milestone for Stratis's Q2 2018 roadmap.

Watch Stratis CEO, Chris Trew, and Stratis Developer, Jordan Andrews, discuss Stratis Smart Contracts in C# here: https://youtu.be/dx_iCKGX6kc

To read more about Stratis Smart Contracts visit: https://stratisplatform.com/2018/05/16/stratis-smart-contracts-in-csharp/

