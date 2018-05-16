India has unveiled a national wind-solar hybrid policy that provides a framework for promotion of large grid connected wind-solar PV systems for optimal and efficient utilization of transmission infrastructure and land, reducing the variability in renewable power generation and thus achieving better grid stability. Issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on May 14, the new policy aims to encourage new technologies and techniques involving combined operation of wind and solar PV plants, with a goal to reach wind-solar hybrid capacity of 10 GW by 2022. The policy promotes new hybrid projects ...

