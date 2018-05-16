The plant, which consists of a 300 kW solar installation and a 1 MW storage system, was built by local power utility Cemig in partnership with Grupo Algar. The project is located in Uberlândia, in the state of Minas Gerais, which is the country's region with the highest penetration of solar and renewables, and a grid that is in a strong need of improvement.Brazil's Minas Gerais-based power company, Compañía Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (CEMIG), the fourth largest energy company in the country, and Brazilian renewable energy developer Alsol Energias Renováveis, a unit of local conglomerate ...

