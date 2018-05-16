

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Wednesday after U.S. government bond yields surged on expectations for further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and North Korea suspended talks with South Korea scheduled for later in the day, citing the South Korea-US joint military exercises.



This has raised concerns about the planned summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in June.



Chinese stocks closed lower, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index closing down 22.55 points or 0.71 percent at 3,169.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down about 0.1 percent in late trade.



Japanese shares fell amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty on the Korean Peninsula. Weak GDP data also weighed on markets.



Data released earlier in the day showed that the world's third-biggest economy contracted a more than expected 0.6 percent in the January-March period on an annualized basis to suffer its first contraction since 2015.



The Nikkei average dropped 0.44 percent to 22,717.23 while the broader Topix index closed 0.27 percent lower at 1,800.35.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.4 percent after its net profit for the year ended March missed analyst estimates. Nisshin Steel Co rallied 15.6 percent on news it will become Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp's subsidiary next January via a share exchange.



Australian shares eked out modest gains, led by mining stocks and financials. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 9.20 points or 0.15 percent to 6,107 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 9.40 points at 6,208.10.



Firmer commodity prices helped lift miners, with heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ending up over 1 percent each. Westpac Banking Corp advanced 0.7 percent while the other three banks closed narrowly mixed.



Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum climbed 1-2 percent after crude oil prices advanced overnight. Gold miners Newcrest and Evolution fell around 2 percent after gold prices tumbled overnight.



Myer Holdings soared as much as 16 percent even as the embattled department store chain reported a 2.7 percent decline in third-quarter sales and warned that unseasonably warm weather may hurt its fourth-quarter profit.



Investors shrugged off figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showing that Australia's wages grew less than expected in the three months ended March.



Seoul stocks finished slightly higher despite North Korea's decision to cancel high-level talks with Seoul. The benchmark Kospi ended marginally higher at 2,459.82.



New Zealand shares fell sharply after dairy firm A2 Milk issued weaker-than-expected guidance. While A2 shares slumped as much as 13.7 percent, Synlait Milk lost 4.2 percent.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell more than two percent to hit an almost two-week trough before finishing down 153.27 points or 1.76 percent at 8,555.51.



India's Sensex was marginally lower and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was losing 0.9 percent while benchmark indexes in Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell notably as Home Depot posted weaker-than-expected sales for the first quarter and bond yields surged to their highest level in almost seven years after the release of strong retail sales and homebuilder confidence data.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped around 0.8 percent while the S&P 500 slid 0.7 percent.



