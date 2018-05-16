At the request of Ovzon AB, 559079-2650, Ovzon AB's shares will be traded on First North Premier as from May 18, 2018. The decision is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, that the company will meet the requirements regarding liquidity. The company has 5 000 000 shares as per today's date. Short name: OVZON ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 8,396,399 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010948711 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 155079 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559079-2650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 6000 Telecommunications ------------------------ 6500 Telecommunications ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.