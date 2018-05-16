

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN SE (MAGOF.PK), the German truck-making division of Volkswagen AG, on Wednesday at its Annual General Meeting said that free float shareholders will again receive the guaranteed dividend of 3.07 euros per common and preferred share in 2017.



MAN SE noted that it has not distributed a dividend since fiscal year 2014. On March 31, 2018, Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH held 75.73% of MAN SE's voting rights and 74.53% of its share capital. The free float is around 25%.



Joachim Drees, Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE, said that with PACE2017, the company is now in a position to focus on issues like digitalization, alternative and climate-friendly drives, and automation in the long term. MAN is investing in its future like never before.



Regarding the outlook for the current fiscal year, the company said it expects slight growth in sales revenue in 2018. The MAN Group's operating profit should be roughly on a level with the previous year, causing the operating return on sales to decrease slightly.



