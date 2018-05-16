

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback dropped to 110.08 against the yen, 0.9984 against the franc and 1.3521 against the pound, off its early highs of 110.39, 1.0017 and 1.3485, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.7494 against the aussie, 1.1854 against the euro and 0.6891 against the kiwi, reversing from its early weekly high of 0.7447, 5-month highs of 1.1816 and 0.6851, respectively.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 1.2877 against the loonie, falling to 1.2840.



The greenback is likely to find support around 108.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.38 against the pound, 1.21 against the euro, 1.26 against the loonie, 0.71 against the kiwi and 0.77 against the aussie.



