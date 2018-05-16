Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-05-16 10:44 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Mainor Ülemiste will close the list of bondholders (ISIN code EE3300110691, ticker MAYB070018FA) for early redemption and interest payments on May 22, 2018 at the end of the settlement day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Proceeding from the above, bonds of AS Mainor Ülemiste (MAYB070018FA) are traded with early redemption and interest rights (cum-rights) for the last day today, on May 16, 2018. According to the Rules of Multilateral Trading Facility First North section 17.1, trading with AS Mainor Ülemiste 26.11.2018 bonds will be suspended starting tomorrow, on May 17, 2018, until redemption. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.