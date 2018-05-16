F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Directors Dealing
PR Newswire
London, May 16
To: Company Announcements
Date:16 May 2018
Company: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Directors Dealing
In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 14 May 2018, the Company was notified that Ms Alexa Henderson (non-executive director of the Company) had purchased 9,318 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on 14 May 2018 at a price of 107.50 pence per Ordinary Share. Following this purchase, Ms Henderson holds 9,318 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.0038% of the issued Ordinary Share Capital of the Company.
