BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies (SUEZF.PK) Wednesday said its revenues increased 10 percent to 882 million from 802 million a year ago. Operating profit for the period was 72 million euros.



Looking ahead, it expects operating profit of 30 to 70 million euros for 2018-19 and revenues between 840 and 900 million euros.



The company's board plans to propose a dividend of 0.25 euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX