Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 16
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2018) of £190.57m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/04/2018) of £190.57m
|Cash Position of £11.6m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/04/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,327.73p
|8,187,032
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2323.45p
|Income share price
|2060.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(11.72)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 30/04/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|15.25
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.88
|3
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.64
|4
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|10.60
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.96
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.20
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.14
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.43
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.89
|10
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.58
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.14
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.65
|13
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.81
|14
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.54
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.32
|16
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|1.19
|17
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.96
|18
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.68
|19
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.65
|20
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.57
|21
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.55
|22
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.46
|23
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.40
|24
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.38
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.12
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00