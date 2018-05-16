

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat releases euro area final consumer prices for April. Eurozone inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.2 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen, franc and the pound, it held steady against the yen.



The euro was worth 130.35 against the yen, 1.1831 against the franc, 0.8773 against the pound and 1.1836 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX