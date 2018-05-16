High Throughput Screening Market Size Worth $30.91 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global high throughput screening market size is expected to generate a revenue of USD 30.91 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of faster and accurate technology by pharmaceutical companies to introduce newer molecules in the market is anticipated to provide a significant push to the market.

High throughput screening is used for testing of molecules in development phase on various grounds such as chemical, pharmaceutical, and genetic reactions. These screenings help in drug design and development based on real time results and near natural conditions that mimic natural reactions between the molecule and the body.

Moreover, this method can be fully automated using required hardware and software capable of handling a fully automated process along with data storage units that store and process considerable amount of data in short span of time.

As of 2016, approximately 55.0% of high throughput screening tests are carried out based on the cell based assays. Cell based assays are used majorly owing to the results that can be obtained at cellular levels along with pathways and mechanism.

These assays range from cytotoxic tests, including apoptosis, to cell metabolic assays. One more major technology implantation is the introduction of 3D - cell culture, which can help mimic natural conditions that give more accurate results and reactions to tests carried on. This trend is estimated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The market is driven by increasing competition between pharmaceutical companies to introduce novel molecules

Emerging 3D cell culture technology that provides better results in real time is set to boost the market

North America emerged as the clear hotspot for the development and adoption of this technology and had a major share in the market

and are set to witness considerable growth in demand over the forecast period driven by the need of newer molecules to cure various diseases Some of the key players in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc. and Tecan Group Ltd., Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad laboratories, Hamilton Company, Axxam S.p.A., and Aurora Biomed.

Grand View Research has segmented the global high throughput screening market by technology, application, and region:

High Throughput Screening Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Cell-based Assays Fluorometric Imaging Plate Reader Assays Clinical applications (Cardiotoxicity assays) In-vitro studies (Pharmacophores identification in drug discovery) Reporter based Assays Clinical applications (Reporter assay in biological systems analysis) In-vitro studies (Genetic reporter assays in cloning tools for live-cell work) 3D - Cell Cultures Clinical applications (Regenerative medicine) In-vitro studies (Drug discovery, Molecular cell biology) Ultra High Throughput Screening

High Throughput Screening Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Drug discovery programs Chemical biology programs Biochemical screening Cell- & organ-based screening

High Throughput Screening Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil MEA South Africa



