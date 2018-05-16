Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin posted a 20% jump in interim pre-tax profit on Wednesday as discretionary funds and net inflows grew. In the half year ended 31 March, statutory pre-tax profit rose to £34.1m from £28.4m in the same period a year ago, while adjusted pre-tax profit was up 19.8% to £38.8m. This came as discretionary funds pushed up 1.5% to £34.3bn, with net discretionary fund inflows of £1.3bn compared to £1.1bn the year before. Total income for the period rose to £161.8m from ...

