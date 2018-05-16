Diageo has launched and priced an SEC-registered $2bn bond transaction, it announced on Wednesday morning. The FTSE 100 distilling giant said the issue, launched overnight, consisted of $500m in floating rate notes due May 2020, $500m in 3% notes due May 2020, $500m in 3.5% notes due September 2023, and $500m in 3.875% notes due May 2028. "The issuer of the bonds is Diageo Capital, with payment of principal and interest fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Diageo," the company's board said in ...

