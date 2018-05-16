Large-scale solar's rapidly falling costs has seen work on a record-setting number of projects get underway in Australia in 2018 - worth some 2 GW of capacity. The Clean Energy Council's Kane Thornton made the observation at its Large-scale Industry Forum in Brisbane yesterday.Big solar PV has become mainstream Down Under. With around 850 MW of large scale solar currently under construction, and close to a further 1.2 GW having reached financial close and set to break ground, 2018 is shaping up as a record-breaking year for large scale solar. At its Large-scale Industry Forum in Brisbane, the ...

