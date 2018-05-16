

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation eased slightly in April, as estimated, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in April from 1.3 percent in March. The rate came in line with the estimate published on May 3.



Inflation continues to stay below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in April.



Core inflation that excludes food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 0.7 percent from 1 percent a month ago. Inflation came in line with the estimate.



