

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held mostly steady on Wednesday despite North Korea threatening to scrap a historic summit next month between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,554 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Manufacturing group Alstom soared 5 percent after posting higher sales and profits for its 2017/2018 financial year.



Sanofi shares advanced 0.7 percent. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and the French drug giant announced that a pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents met its primary and key secondary endpoints.



Catering and foodservice firm Elior slumped 14 percent after a profit warning.



