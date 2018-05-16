Acquisition powers more effective, efficient pricing and promotions leveraging dunnhumby's customer data science

dunnhumby, a leading customer data science company, today announced it has acquired Aptaris Software, a leading enterprise marketing and promotions management company. The acquisition is the culmination of a strategic partnership that embedded dunnhumby customer data science into the Aptaris solution, providing retailers with the only end-to-end promotions management platform in the market.

The acquisition will help retailers everywhere to more effectively compete in the new data-driven economy by leveraging dunnhumby's leadership and expertise in customer data science.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome the Aptaris team into the dunnhumby family after such a highly successful partnership," said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of dunnhumby. "This acquisition is a pivotal step for us in our goal to be the world's leading customer data science company by enabling retailers around the globe to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their customers. We look forward to using our synergies and combined assets to take our customer data science platform to the next level of innovation, and deliver greater value for our clients."

Used by retailers and their suppliers, the dunnhumby Enterprise Promotions Management platform combines dunnhumby's leading customer data science-driven forecasting with Aptaris' innovative workflow and vendor management. The easy to use, one-stop platform delivers better efficiencies at every stage of promotion management, including providing all the information needed to plan, deliver and measure every promotion within merchant and vendor teams. Many North American retailers have already implemented the platform including Associated Wholesale Grocers, Mitchell Grocery and Weis Markets

"I believe this is a great opportunity to bring together two companies so closely aligned so that all of our clients have the tools and insights they need to better compete and thrive in today's data-driven economy," said Tom O'Reilly, CEO of Aptaris. "I am looking forward to the next chapter of our new story."

O'Reilly is now serving as a strategic consultant for dunnhumby. William Morrell, Chief Technology Officer, Krista Gettle, SVP of Product Management and Delivery and John O'Reilly, SVP of Sales and Marketing will also join in key executive positions at dunnhumby. With the acquisition, dunnhumby also gains a team and office in Rochester, New York.

About Aptaris Software

Aptaris connects the entire marketing and promotions management process for seamless omni-channel customer communications. Aptaris streamlines systems, processes, and data from the moment of deal initiation through implementation to settlement and post-promotion analysis. Retailer merchandising, marketing, advertising, and store operations departments work better together to quickly identify opportunities, improve communications, get more from budgets and drive profitability. In a world of fewer resources and growing complexity, Aptaris helps marketers do more with less. Aptaris supports national retailers, distributors and consumer goods vendors.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First. Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers.

With deep heritage and expertise in retail one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, L'Oreal and Monoprix. Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com.

