AMD Stock: Patience Is Warranted, and Will Likely Be RewardedWe are in the middle of that wonderful month of May, when the weather begins to turn for the better and summer is just around the corner.May is also the month when some investors believe it is wise to sell, because, as the saying goes, "sell in May and go away." This is a funny saying, and I can attest that it has not always been to the benefit of investors. The last few years are a testament to this notion.Whether the saying will prove to be right this year remains to be seen. But, as long as the market continues to hold significant levels of price support, and the volatility index remains subdued, I believe.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...