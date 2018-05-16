According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on May 16, 2018, additional 20 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 100 000 are going to be listed on Baltic Bond List next to the already listed 600 SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds with total nominal value EUR 3 000 000 (ISIN LV0000802106) starting as of May 17, 2018. As of May 17, 2018 the following SIA AgroCredit Latvia bonds will be listed: Issuer's full name SIA AgroCredit Latvia ---------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name ACL ---------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000802106 ---------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 31.12.2026 ---------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 5 000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 620 ---------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name ACLB070026A ---------------------------------------------------- According to the bond issue prospectus SIA AgroCredit Latvia has a right to issue additionally 1 380 bonds till December 1, 2026, by reaching the total nominal value of the bond issue EUR 10 000 000. The Listing applications for listing additionally issued bonds on the Baltic Bond list will be submitted separately. The resolutions made for listing additionally issued bonds will be published separately. Bond issue prospectus is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.